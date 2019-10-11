ALCS: Houston Astros to start Zack Greinke in Game 1 vs. New York Yankees

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke (pictured) will take the mound against New York Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka in Game 1 on Saturday. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch named Zack Greinke as his Game 1 starter against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Greinke, 35, will be making his second postseason start for the Astros. The right-hander struggled in his first playoff start with the club, allowing six runs in 3 2/3 innings in Game 3 of Houston's ALDS series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hinch hopes Greinke's next outing will end differently than the Astros' 10-3 loss in Game 3 against the Rays.

"As far as margin for error, he's got the same margin for error that he's had for having a league-leading ERA the last few years, approaching 20 wins and Cy Youngs," Hinch told reporters Friday. "And his margin for error the last hundred starts that he's made has been the same.

"What I've learned over the last few years here is every pitcher has a smaller margin for error than you can possibly imagine against elite teams."

The Astros also announced that Justin Verlander will start Sunday's Game 2 of the ALCS, while red-hot ace Gerrit Cole will take the mound for Game 3 on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

"Game 4, as you would imagine, will be [revealed] based on how the first three go," Hinch said. "Three exceptional starting pitchers, and happy to line them up that way."

The Yankees announced the team will send out Masahiro Tanaka to oppose Greinke and the Astros in Game 1.