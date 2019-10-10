Cardinals OF Arozarena sorry for filming manager Shildt's expletive-filled clubhouse speech

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena went 0-for-3 at the plate during the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena apologized Thursday after he filmed an expletive-filled clubhouse speech by manager Mike Shildt and posted it on Instagram live following a postseason victory.

Arozarena posted the video to the social media platform after the Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves Wednesday in the final game of the National League Division Series. The video has been removed from Arozarena's account, but has resurfaced on social media.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, manager, the Cardinals organization and baseball fans for the video I posted tonight after our victory in Atlanta," Arozarena wrote Thursday on Instagram. "It was a moment meant to be private. I made a rookie mistake by sharing it on my social media account."

Aronzarena, 24, was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the series.

"The [Braves] started some [expletive]," Shildt said in the video. "We finished the [expletive]. And that's how we roll. No one [expletives] with us ever. Now, I don't give a [expletive] who we play. We're gonna [expletive] them up. We're gonna take it right to them the whole [expletive] way. We're gonna kick their [expletive]."

The Cardinals eliminated the Braves after a 10-run first inning in Game 5. They will face the Washington Nationals in the National League Championship Series.