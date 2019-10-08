ALDS: New York Yankees sweep Minnesota Twins to reach ALCS

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino threw four scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins to complete a three-game sweep in their NL Division Series and advance to the NL Championship Series on Monday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino threw four scoreless innings before turning the game over to the bullpen as New York won its 13th consecutive postseason game against the Twins, who lost their 16th straight playoff game overall.

Severino, who didn't make his regular-season debut until Sept. 17, scattered four hits and walked two in his start. He recorded four strikeouts.

The Yankees will play the winner of the other AL Division Series between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS. The Astros currently lead that best-of-five series by a 2-1 margin.

Gleyber Torres blasted his first postseason home run and chipped in two stellar defensive plays in the game. Didi Gregorius had a pair of RBI singles, Brett Gardner plated another run with a single and Cameron Maybin belted a home run in the ninth to seal the victory.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, who entered the game with a 7-9 record and 4.71 ERA in his career against the Yankees, gave up two runs on five hits across five innings and had five strikeouts.

The Twins' lone run came on a solo home run by Eddie Rosario off Yankees reliever Zack Britton in the eighth inning.

Game 1 of the ALCS will be Saturday. The Yankees will host the series if they face the Rays, and will be on the road if they play the Astros.