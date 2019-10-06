NLDS: Atlanta Braves stun St. Louis Cardinals with ninth-inning rally

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez wipes his face after giving up three runs to the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong makes a throw to first from his knees in an attempt to get Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies at first base in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright yells and pumps his fist after getting Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman to strike out in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Cardinals runner Marcell Ozuna scores in front of Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann on a sacrifice fly in the second inning of Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers (L) congratulates pitcher Mark Melancon after the third out and a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Adam Duvall yells out as he drives in two runs in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Dansby Swanson tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning and Adam Duvall belted a two-run single as the Atlanta Braves rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Sunday at Busch Stadium to grab a 2-1 lead in the NL Division Series.

The Braves struggled to generate any offense throughout the game, managing only four hits off Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and reliever Andrew Miller before exploding against closer Carlos Martinez.

With two outs and runners at first and third, Swanson tied the game 1-1 with a deep drive off the left-field wall. Pinch runner Billy Hamilton scored and Rafael Ortega advanced to third as Duvall stepped up to the plate.

Duvall, who entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, then blasted a liner into center field to put the Braves ahead 3-1. It marked the second big hit of the series for the slugger after he smashed a pinch-hit home run in Atlanta's 3-0 win Friday.

The Cardinals grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the second after Matt Carpenter scored Marcell Ozuna on a sacrifice fly. St. Louis ultimately managed only four hits and wasted a solid performance by Wainwright, who pitched 7 2/3 innings in his first postseason start since 2014.

Wainwright, 38, allowed only four hits, struck out eight and walked two.

Braves starter Mike Soroka gave up one earned run and two hits across seven innings. He recorded seven strikeouts and walked none.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Braves need one more victory to reach the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001.