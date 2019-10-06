Trending Stories

NLDS: Washington Nationals beat Los Angeles Dodgers, even series
N.Y. Yankees beat Minnesota Twins 8-2, take 2-0 lead in ALDS
ALDS: New York Yankees dominate Minnesota Twins, grab 1-0 series lead
Tim Tebow loses prison pushup contest
ALDS: Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve lead Houston Astros over Tampa Bay Rays
Photo Gallery

 
Highlights from the 2019 NASCAR Brickyard 400
Highlights from the 2019 NASCAR Brickyard 400

Latest News

Electrical vault explosion injures four in Oktoberfest celebration in Southern California
Four dead, five inured in bar shooting in Kansas
Cole strikes out 15 as Astros top Rays in Game 2 of ALDS
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Tony Dungy, Elisabeth Shue
 
