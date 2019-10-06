Cole strikes out 15 as Astros top Rays in Game 2 of ALDS

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Gerrit Cole struck out 15 batters in 7 2/3 innings, leading the visiting Houston Astos tp a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.
The victory game the Astros a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series which resumes Monday afternoon in Tampa Bay.
"I'm just happy we got the win," Cole told reporters after the game. "It was tight there at the end. I was just pleased with he we were going about our game plan. ... We put ourselves in a good position to go deep. We put ourselves in a good position to work out of a couple of jams.
Major League Baseball records show that Cole became the seventh pitcher to strike out as many as 15 batters in the playoffs . He was the first since Roger Clemens did it in Game 4 of the 2000 American League Championship Series.
In doing so, he set a Houston postseason record and gave the Astros a good shot at advancing to the American League Championship Series for the third consecutive year.