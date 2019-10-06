Cole strikes out 15 as Astros top Rays in Game 2 of ALDS

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole salutes the fans after recording 15 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning during the American League Division Game two at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on October 5, 2019. Houston leads the best of five series over Tampa Bay 1-0. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Gerrit Cole struck out 15 batters in 7 2/3 innings, leading the visiting Houston Astos tp a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.

The victory game the Astros a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series which resumes Monday afternoon in Tampa Bay.

"I'm just happy we got the win," Cole told reporters after the game. "It was tight there at the end. I was just pleased with he we were going about our game plan. ... We put ourselves in a good position to go deep. We put ourselves in a good position to work out of a couple of jams.

Major League Baseball records show that Cole became the seventh pitcher to strike out as many as 15 batters in the playoffs . He was the first since Roger Clemens did it in Game 4 of the 2000 American League Championship Series.

In doing so, he set a Houston postseason record and gave the Astros a good shot at advancing to the American League Championship Series for the third consecutive year.