NLDS: Washington Nationals beat Los Angeles Dodgers, even series

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May sticks out his tongue as he warms up in the seventh inning Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy is congratulated by third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hits a sacrifice fly which scores Matt Beaty in the sixth inning Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws in the first inning Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton (R) is congratulated by Juan Soto as he scores in the second inning Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) is congratulated after hitting a double in the first inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals held off a late comeback attempt to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Friday, evening the NL Division Series at one game apiece.

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg, who took a perfect game into the fifth, allowed only three hits and one earned run across six strong innings. He struck out 10 and walked none.

Dodgers veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw gave up three earned runs in the first two innings but settled down later in the contest. He allowed six hits in six innings, striking out four and walking one.

Washington second baseman Howie Kendrick gave the Nationals a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single off Kershaw.

The Nationals added two more runs in the second to take a 3-0 advantage. Adam Eaton had an RBI single and Anthony Rendon plated him with a double to deep center field.

Los Angeles, limited to five hits in the game, got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. Third baseman Justin Turner scored Matt Beaty on a sacrifice fly to cut the Dodgers' deficit to 3-1.

In the next inning, Max Muncy blasted a 413-foot solo home run to trim the lead to 3-2. Nationals pinch hitter Asdrubal Cabrera answered in the eighth with an RBI single, giving Washington a two-run lead headed into the final two innings.

Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson labored through the ninth, loading the bases with two outs before striking out Corey Seager for the save.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Sunday night at Nationals Park.