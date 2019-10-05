ALDS: New York Yankees dominate Minnesota Twins, grab 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- DJ LeMahieu belted a home run and drove in four runs and Gleyber Torres had a two-run double to put New York ahead for good as the Yankees posted a 10-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the AL Division Series opener.

The Yankees handed the Twins their MLB-record 14th consecutive defeat in the postseason, with 11 of those coming against New York since 2004.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner also went deep and the team's relief corps combined for 4 1/3 strong innings behind starting pitcher James Paxton to propel New York to a 1-0 series lead.

The Twins jumped in front with a solo home run off the bat of shortstop Jorge Polanco in the first inning. Later in the third, designated hitter Nelson Cruz blasted another solo shot to give Minnesota an early 2-0 lead.

New York used a three-run third inning to erase the Twins' early advantage before Polanco recorded an RBI single in the top of the fifth to tie the game at three runs apiece.

The Yankees snapped the tie in the bottom of the fifth after Torres drove in Aaron Judge and Gardner with a two-run double. Twins slugger Miguel Sano answered with a solo homer in the sixth to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Later in the inning, LeMahieu and Gardner each homered to extend the Yankees' lead to 7-4. LeMahieu plated three more runs with a double in the seventh to seal the victory.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Saturday in New York.