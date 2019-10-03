New York Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway guided the team to an 86-win season this year but missed the postseason. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The New York Mets fired manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons leading the club, the team announced Thursday.

The Mets cut ties with Callaway despite an 86-76 record this season, highlighted by a late surge that put them in the playoff hunt.

New York fell short of a postseason berth, leading to the 44-year-old manager losing his job.

"We want to thank Mickey for his consistent work ethic and dedication over the last two seasons and I'm certain these characteristics will serve him well in his next opportunity," Mets executive vice president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. "A decision like this is never easy, however, we believe it is in the best interest of the franchise at this time."

The Mets joined the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals as teams looking for a new manager this off-season.

New York hired Callaway in October 2017 after the retirement of ex-manager Terry Collins. During his two seasons with the club, Callaway posted a 163-161 record.