Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa leads his team into the 2019 MLB postseason with a divisional round series starting Friday in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- MLB star Carlos Correa visited the family of a slain Houston police officer and donated $10,000 after Sandeep Dhaliwal was killed during a traffic stop Friday in Houston.

The Houston Astros shortstop met with Dhaliwal's family Monday. Dhaliwal's public funeral is Wednesday in Cypress, Texas. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about Correa's offering to the family.

"[Correa], thank you for your time and generosity," Gonzalez tweeted. "It was unsolicited; you proactively reached out to assist fallen Harris County police Deputy Dhaliwal's family in their darkest hour. Your visit was uplifting and your donation of $10,000 is very timely."

Dhaliwal, 42, made history a decade ago when he became the department's first Sikh deputy. He successfully pushed for a policy allowing him to wear a Sikh turban and beard while on patrol. He also was known for his charity work, which included traveling to Puerto Rico to assist a family after Hurricane Maria.

Correa, a native Puerto Rican, referenced Dhaliwal's efforts after the donation. The 2017 All-Star and World Series champion posed for photos with Dhaliwal's family during the visit. Dhaliwal is survived by a wife and three children.

"Thank you Sandeep for everything you did to help others here in Houston and Puerto Rico! Rest In Peace you'll always be remembered," Correa tweeted.

Robert Solis, 47, faces a capital murder charge for killing Dhaliwal. Authorities said Solis ran up to Dhaliwal's squad car and shot him in the head multiple times during the traffic stop. Dhaliwal was declared dead as he was airlifted to a hospital. A GoFundMe fundraising campaign for Dhaliwal's family raised nearly $500,000 from Sunday through Tuesday morning.

Solis is being held in jail without bond.

"It is a likely outcome that death will be the sentence here," Judge Chris Morton told Solis Monday in court, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Correa and the Astros make their 2019 postseason debut in an American League divisional series starting Friday in Houston.