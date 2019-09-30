Major League Baseball postseason 2019: Schedule, matchups, how to watch

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge celebrates in the club house with champagne after the Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Angels to win the American League East title on Sept. 19, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees advanced to the ALCS in the MLB postseason. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The 2019 edition of the MLB playoffs begins Tuesday as teams battle for the Commissioner's Trophy.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56), seeking their first World Series title since 1988, finished with the best record in the National League this season, while the Houston Astros (107-55) clinched the top spot in the American League.

The MLB postseason starts with wild-card matchups between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals in the NL and the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics in the AL.

Those games will determine the complete NLDS and ALDS brackets and set the schedule for the remainder of October.

RELATED Cubs part ways with manager Joe Maddon

In the divisional round, the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Atlanta Braves, and the Minnesota Twins will play the New York Yankees.

The Dodgers will battle the winner of the NL wild-card matchup, and the Houston Astros will host the AL wild-card winner.

Here is the full MLB postseason schedule, along with game times and TV information:

Wild Card

National League wild-card game: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals, Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT, TBS

American League wild-card game: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland A's, Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN

RELATED Minnesota Twins become first team to hit 300 home runs in single season

Division Series

NLDS Game 1: NL wild-card winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, TBS

NLDS Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, Thursday, TBS

ALDS Game 1: AL wild-card winner at Houston Astros, Friday, FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS Game 1: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees, Friday, FS1 or MLB Network

NLDS Game 2: NL wild-card winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, TBS

NLDS Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, Friday, TBS

ALDS Game 2: AL wild-card winner at Houston Astros, Saturday, FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS Game 2: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees, Saturday, FS1 or MLB Network

NLDS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at NL wild-card winner, Oct. 6, TBS

NLDS Game 3: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 6, TBS

ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros at AL wild-card winner, Oct. 7, FS1

ALDS Game 3: New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins, Oct. 7, FS1

*NLDS Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers at NL wild-card winner, Oct. 7, TBS

*NLDS Game 4: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 7, TBS

*ALDS Game 4: Houston Astros at AL wild-card winner, Oct. 8, FS1

*ALDS Game 4: New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins, Oct. 8, FS1

*NLDS Game 5: NL wild-card winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 9, TBS

*NLDS Game 5: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, Oct. 9, TBS

*ALDS Game 5: AL wild-card winner at Houston Astros, Oct. 10, FS1

*ALDS Game 5: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees, Oct. 10, FS1

*If necessary

League Championship Series

NLCS Game 1: TBD at TBD, Oct. 11, TBS

ALCS Game 1: TBD at TBD, Oct. 12, FOX or FS1

NLCS Game 2: TBD at TBD, Oct. 12, TBS

ALCS Game 2: TBD at TBD, Oct. 13, FOX or FS1

NLCS Game 3: TBD at TBD, Oct. 14, TBS

ALCS Game 3: TBD at TBD, Oct. 15, FOX or FS1

NLCS Game 4: TBD at TBD, Oct. 15, TBS

ALCS Game 4: TBD at TBD, Oct. 16, FOX or FS1

*NLCS Game 5: TBD at TBD, Oct. 16, TBS

*ALCS Game 5: TBD at TBD, Oct. 17, FOX or FS1

*NLCS Game 6: TBD at TBD, Oct. 18, TBS

*ALCS Game 6: TBD at TBD, Oct. 19, FOX or FS1

*NLCS Game 7: TBD at TBD, Oct. 19, TBS

*ALCS Game 7: TBD at TBD, Oct. 20, FOX or FS1

World Series

World Series Game 1: TBD at TBD, Oct. 22, FOX

World Series Game 2: TBD at TBD, Oct. 23, FOX

World Series Game 3: TBD at TBD, Oct. 25, FOX

World Series Game 4: TBD at TBD, Oct. 26, FOX

*World Series Game 5: TBD at TBD, Oct. 27, FOX

*World Series Game 6: TBD at TBD, Oct. 29, FOX

*World Series Game 7: TBD at TBD, Oct. 30, FOX

Games 1-2, 6-7 at club with better record. Oct. 24 and Oct. 28 are travel days.