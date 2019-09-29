Mets' Pete Alonso sets rookie record with 53rd homer

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso broke Aaron Judge's rookie home run record during a win against the Atlanta Braves Saturday in Queens. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Slugger Pete Alonso became the first rookie to hit 53 home runs in a single season with a third inning mash during a New York Mets win against the Atlanta Braves.

Alonso's solo shot was the final run in the 3-0 victory Saturday at Citi Field in Queens. The star rookie is now hitting .260 with 120 RBIs, in addition to his 53 bombs. Alonso's blast broke the record set by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in 2017.

"It was just a magical moment," Alonso told reporters.

Mets catcher Rene Rivera smacked a two-run homer to start the scoring in the third inning. Alonso came up to the plate three at-bats later, settling in against Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz.

The Mets first baseman fouled off Foltynewicz's first offering before taking two balls. He then smacked a 2-1 fastball over the center field fence. The 415-foot solo shot had an exit velocity of 106 mph and left the field in 6.1 seconds, according to Statcast.

Alonso went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored in the win. Mets starter Steven Matz picked up his 11th win of the season after allowing just two hits in six scoreless innings.

"For my entire life I've only wanted to be a baseball player," Alonso said. "I didn't have a plan B. For the hard work, determination and for all that to pay off, it just showed everybody that I'm a good big league baseball player and this is all I've ever wanted to do."

The Mets host the Braves in their final game of the season at 3:10 p.m. EDT Sunday in Queens.