Yankees' Aaron Judge tops MLB jersey sales for third consecutive season

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge celebrates in the club house with champagne after the Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Angels to win the American League East title on Sept. 19, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. Judge beat out Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper for the top-selling jersey of the season. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had Major League Baseball's top-selling jersey for the third straight season.

The Yankees star beat out Bryce Harper, Cody Bellinger, Javier Baez and Christian Yelich for the top spot, according to sales numbers released Friday by MLB and the MLB Players Association.

Judge kept his No. 1 spot in jersey sales despite sitting out more than a third of the season due to an oblique injury. The 2017 American League Rookie of the Year entered Friday's slate of games with a .272 batting average and 26 home runs for the Yankees, who became AL East champions last week.

Harper set a uniform sales record for any athlete in a 24-hour period after initially signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in February. Since the Phillies' opening game, he has ranked second in jersey sales behind Judge.

Yelich, who failed to reach the top 20 last season, jumped to No. 5 on this year's list. Bellinger went from No. 15 on last year's list to No. 3.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout moved two spots to ninth. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. rose from No. 20 in 2018 to sixth this year.

Manny Machado, who signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres before the season, didn't crack the top 20.