Minnesota Twins become first team to hit 300 home runs in single season

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins became the first team in MLB history to hit 300 home runs in a single season during Thursday's 10-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.

In the top of the seventh inning, Twins designated hitter Jonathan Schoop blasted a two-run shot off Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero. It was Schoop's 23rd homer of the season and marked the Twins' 300th home run of the year.

One inning later, Minnesota utility player Willians Astudillo hit a solo home run to left field for No. 301.

Along with the Twins, 13 major league clubs have set franchise records for home runs this season: the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians are also on pace to set team home-run records before the end of this season.

Before the Twins' record-setting mark, the previous record for home runs by a team in a single season was 267 from the Yankees in 2018.

The Twins won the American League Central title Wednesday. Minnesota needs one more victory to become the fourth MLB team to cross the 100-win plateau this season.