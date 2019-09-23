Astros clinch AL West behind George Springer's three homers

Houston Astros leadoff hitter George Springer went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored in a division-clinching win against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros clinched their third consecutive American League West division title after getting three home runs from George Springer in a 13-5 win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Springer went deep in the first, second and fourth innings Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. He was 3 for 5 on the day with four RBIs and three runs scored. Springer's three homers traveled 377 feet, 379 feet and 375 feet, respectively, according to Statcast.

"It's not really something you think about, you are just trying to hit the ball hard," Springer told AT&T SportsNet in his postgame interview.

"I'm glad I could help us win today. Home runs don't mean anything if you don't win. We won the game, so that's all that matters."

Springer put the Astros (102-54) ahead with a leadoff solo homer in the bottom of the first frame. Michael Hermosillo tied the game with an RBI triple for the Angels in the top of the next inning. Springer returned to the plate in the bottom of the second frame and smashed a two-run homer off Jose Rodriguez, giving Houston a 3-1 lead.

Jared Walsh plated Kole Calhoun on an RBI ground out for the Angels in the fourth frame, before Springer smashed his 38th homer of the season in the bottom of the inning. Astros star Alex Bregman clobbered his 39th homer of the season to spark a six-run fifth inning for Houston. Aledmys Diaz gave the Astros a 13-2 lead with a three-run shot in the sixth inning.

The Angels scored three runs in the seventh inning but could not rally from the overwhelming deficit.

Astros ace Justin Verlander picked up his 20th win of the season after allowing six hits and two runs in five innings. Rodriguez allowed four hits and three runs in two innings to take the loss for Los Angeles.

Yordan Alvarez went 4 for 4 with a run scored in the win. Diaz was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Astros. Bregman and Robinson Chirinos also plated two RBIs apiece in the victory.

Springer is hitting .292 with 38 homers and 94 RBIs this season. Verlander now owns a 2.53 ERA in addition to his 20-6 record in 2019.

The Astros face the Seattle Mariners in their final road series of the regular season. Houston and Seattle begin the two-game series at 10:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.