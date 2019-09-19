New York Yankees' Domingo German placed on administrative leave

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was placed on administrative leave under the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Domingo German was placed on administrative leave under the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy, the league announced Thursday.

League sources told ESPN that German was put on leave following an incident that MLB learned about Tuesday. According to MLB.com, Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations is looking into the matter.

Despite the absence of a detailed police report, MLB and the union agreed the allegations against German were enough to place him on seven-day leave as the investigation continues, according to ESPN. The league's investigation is expected to be expedited, and German could face discipline, including a possible suspension, from MLB before the playoffs.

"We fully support all measures being undertaken by the commissioner's office pursuant to the policy on domestic violence," the Yankees said in a statement. "We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.

"We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process."

German, 27, pitched Wednesday for the Yankees. He has an 18-4 record with a 4.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts this season.

The Yankees called up right-hander Michael King to take German's spot on the team's active roster.