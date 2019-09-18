Giants' Mike Yastrzemski homers in front of legendary grandpa at Fenway Park

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski's 20th home run of the season was a special one, coming in front of his legendary grandfather, Carl Yastrzemski, in a win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Tuesday night.

The elder Yastrzemski, who played 23 years for the Red Sox, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989. He reunited with his grandson on the field before the Giants' 7-6 win in Boston.

"That was kind of one of those things where I just had to take a second and understand what was going on and appreciate that moment and not take it for granted," Mike Yastrzemski told reporters.

"I made sure to kind of keep my head up and look around and soak it all in because you don't really get an ovation at an away or opposing park for your home run."

Yastrzemski went 2 for 7 with an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and three strikeouts in the win. He stepped up to the plate for his best at-bat in the top of the fourth inning, with the Giants holding a 4-1 lead, to face Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi.

The Red Sox's right-handed pitcher got a called strike on his first offering before pitching three consecutive balls. Yastrzemski then smacked a 3-1 fastball over the center field fence, a 401-foot solo shot with an exit velocity of 103 mph and left the field in 5.8 seconds, according to Statcast.

Jackie Bradley Jr. responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth frame but the Red Sox tied the game with three runs in the sixth. Neither team scored down the stretch, prompting extra innings.

The Giants took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 13th inning, after an RBI double from Brandon Crawford. Red Sox pinch hitter Juan Centento took a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning to tie the score at 6-6. Alex Dickerson won the game for the Giants with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 15th frame.

Crawford went 3 for 6 with two RBIs and Bradley went 2 for 7 with two RBIs in the loss. Eovaldi allowed seven hits and five runs in four innings for the Red Sox. Giants starter Logan Webb allowed three hits and three runs in five innings.

The Red Sox again host the Giants at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday.