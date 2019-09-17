Marcell Ozuna brings in every run in Cardinals' win over Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna is now hitting .252 with 28 home runs and 86 RBIs this season. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna is now hitting .252 with 28 home runs and 86 RBIs this season. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna is now hitting .252 with 28 home runs and 86 RBIs this season. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Marcell Ozuna plated all four of the St. Louis Cardinals' runs in a 4-2 win against the Washington Nationals.

The Cardinals left fielder went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored in the victory Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Ozuna also had a stellar defensive play, throwing out Asdrubal Cabrera at home as he attempted to score for the Nationals.

"He's sincere about being a complete player," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told reporters. "He's a winning player and he's done a nice job for us in a lot of areas. He proved it tonight."

Ozuna's first big blow at the plate came in the bottom of the first inning. Dexter Fowler walked in the first at-bat of the inning. Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg then got Kolten Wong to ground out before striking out Paul Goldschmidt. Ozuna then stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on. He took a ball before falling behind 1-2 in the count against Strasburg.

The Nationals right-handed pitcher tossed in a 94.1-mph fastball for the final pitch of the exchange. Ozuna smacked the offering over the center field fence for his 28th homer of the season. The 412-foot blast had an exit velocity of 105 mph and left the field in 4.5 seconds, according to Statcast.

Victor Robles plated Juan Soto on an RBI single in the fourth inning. Cabrera came flying around from second base on the play, also attempting to score. Ozuna fielded the ball and fired a strike toward home plate, nabbing the Nationals second baseman.

Anthony Rendon brought in the Nationals' second run with a solo homer in the sixth frame.

Ozuna brought in Fowler and Goldschmidt with a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Cardinals a two-run lead down the stretch.

"I feel good right now, just getting in the game and putting a barrel on it," Ozuna told Fox Sports Midwest.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson allowed five hits and two runs in seven innings to pick up his 16th win of the season. Strasburg allowed three hits and two runs in five innings. Tommy Edman went 2 for 4 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals host the Nationals in the second game of the series at 7:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday in St. Louis.