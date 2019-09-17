Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis out for season with hand injury

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has a fracture of the hook of the hamate bone in his right hand. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis will miss the remainder of the season due to a hand injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Kipnis has a fracture of the hook of the hamate bone in his right hand and is expected to undergo surgery, according to the team. His recovery could take up to six weeks.

"We're so fortunate that we have the ability to have Dr. Graham available to us," Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters. "They're in the process now of putting together an appointment for Kip to see Dr. Graham with the anticipation that surgery will take place after that. That would effectively end his season."

Kipnis, 32, was batting .245 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs this season. According to the team, the wrist was bothering him for several weeks. He felt a recurrence of right wrist and hand discomfort on a swing during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins and left the game after hitting a double.

Kipnis underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the fracture of his hamate bone, the same injury that has sidelined Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

The Indians recalled utility player Andrew Velazquez, 25, from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding roster move.