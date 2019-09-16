Ryan Braun saves Brewers with go-ahead grand slam vs. Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun is now hitting .276 with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs on the season after smacking a grand slam against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Ryan Braun belted a 3-2 slider over the center field fence at Busch Stadium for a 433-foot grand slam in the ninth inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Braun's bomb gave the Brewers a 7-4 lead. Milwaukee held on for a 7-6 win Sunday in St. Louis.

"There have been some memorable Ryan Braun home runs, but that's right up there," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters.

The Brewers trailed 4-3 entering the final frame in the National League Central showdown. Cardinals reliever John Gant walked three of the first four batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning, loading the bases for Braun. The Cardinals then pulled Gant for fellow reliever Junior Fernandez.

Fernandez tossed a ball to Braun before getting a called strike. Braun fouled off the next offering before pushing the count to 3-2. Fernandez heaved in an 83.6-mph for the final offering of the exchange. Braun smashed the pitch out of the stadium in 5.8 seconds, according to Statcast.

"I haven't been swinging the bat very well lately, but I always want to be in that moment. I always want that opportunity," Braun told Fox Sports Wisconsin. "I think that's a big reason for the success I've had in those moments."

Tommy Edman attempted to get the Cardinals back in the game in the bottom of the inning. The Cardinals third baseman hit a two-run homer off Josh Hader to cut the deficit to one run. Hader struck out the final two hitters of the game to earn his 33rd save of the season.

Braun was 1-for-5 with four RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout. Brewers second baseman Cory Spangenberg also homered in the win. Harrison Bader was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two strikeouts for the Cardinals. Cardinals starter Michael Wacha allowed five hits in five shutout innings. Brewers starter Chase Anderson allowed one hit and one run in four innings.

Milwaukee won the final two games of the three-game series. The Cardinals host the Washington Nationals at 7:45 p.m. EDT Monday at Busch Stadium. The Brewers host the San Diego Padres at 7:40 p.m. EDT Monday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.