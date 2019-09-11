Oakland Athletics left fielder Robbie Grossman (L) and shortstop Marcus Semien each recorded three hits in a blowout of the Houston Astros Tuesday in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics became just the second team in MLB history to lose a game by 15 runs and win their next game against the same opponent by 14 runs with a 21-7 blowout of the Houston Astros.

Every batter in the Athletics' starting lineup recorded at least two hits and one RBI in the victory Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Athletics first baseman Matt Olson and catcher Sean Murphy each slugged two home runs in the lopsided affair.

Six Athletics hitters recorded three hits in the win. Oakland totaled 25 hits.

The Athletics began the game with a seven-run first inning. All of those runs came on RBI singles. George Springer swatted a solo home run for the Astros in the bottom of the first frame before Athletics slugger Khris Davis hit a two-run homer in the top of the second inning. Olson clubbed his first homer of the game in the top of the third frame.

Springer hit another homer for the Astros in the third inning, before the Athletics plated six more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Murphy, Olson and Marcus Semien each recorded two-run homers in the frame, giving Oakland a 17-2 edge.

Murphy sparked a two-run fifth inning with his second homer of the game. Martin Maldonado hit a solo shot for the Astros in the bottom of the same frame. The Athletics pushed the lead to 20-3 on a Jurickson Profar sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Houston responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Franklin Barreto plated Oakland's final run with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning. Maldanado hit his second homer of the game for Houston's sixth run in the bottom of the frame. The Astros scored their final run on an RBI single by Jake Marisnick.

Semien went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Olson was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Davis was 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Murphy was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

The Athletics now have seven players with at least 20 home runs this season. Oakland faces Houston again at 8:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.