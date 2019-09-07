Pitcher Michael Pineda, who formerly played for the Yankees, has been suspended for 60 games, ruling out any remaining regular season or playoff games for the rest of the Minnesota Twins' season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball suspended Minnesota Twins right-handed pitcher Michael Pineda for 60 games for violating the league's drug prevention program, the MLB announced Saturday.

Pineda tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic.

The suspension covers the rest of the regular season and any playoff games the Twins may play.

Pineda issued an apology in a statement through the Major League Baseball Players Association.

"I mistakenly took a medication that was given to me by a close acquaintance, who obtained it over the counter and assured me it would safely help me manage my weight," he said. "I ingested a few of these pills without the consent of the Twins' training staff."

The team said it was "disappointed" to learn of the violation.

"We fully support Major League Baseball's policy and its efforts to eliminate banned substances from our game. Per the protocol outlined in the Joint Drug Program, the Minnesota Twins will not comment further on this matter," the Twins said.

An unnamed source told ESPN that Pineda originally faced an 80-game suspension, but the league reduced the punishment after an appeal.

Pineda has an 11-5 record and 4.01 ERA in 26 starts this season.