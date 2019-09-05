Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen (R) pitched, played the outfield, hit a home run and allowed a home run during a win against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday in Cincinnati. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen earned the win on the hill, played in the outfield and hit a home run, becoming the first player in MLB history to accomplish those feats in the same game since Babe Ruth in 1921.

Lorenzen showcased his dynamic skillset in the Reds' 8-5 win against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

"I've underestimated his ability. It's really incredible," Reds manager David Bell told reporters.

"I've never seen anything like it."

The Reds held a 5-4 lead on the Phillies entering the seventh inning. Lorenzen came in to pitch against Adam Hassley in the top of the frame. He forced Hassley to ground out before allowing a game-tying home run to Phillies outfielder Jay Bruce.

The Reds took back the lead on a solo homer from Jose Iglesias in the bottom of the inning. Lorenzen retired the Phillies in order in the top of the eighth inning. He remained in the game for a plate appearance in the bottom half of the frame. The Reds pitcher/outfielder stood in to face Phillies reliever Blake Parker. Parker tossed in an 87.2-mph cutter for his first and only pitch to the Reds slugger. Lorenzen smashed the offering over the left center field fence for a two-run homer.

The 386-foot blast had an exit velocity of 101 mph and left the field in 5.5 seconds, according to Statcast. Lorenzen's historic homer also gave the Reds a three-run lead.

Lorenzen moved to center field for the top of the ninth inning. Reds closer Rasiel Iglesias retired the Phillies in order to earn his 29th save of the season.

"I'm just having fun," Lorenzen said in his post-game interview. "I lobbied for that opportunity to get that at-bat, with David Bell in the dugout. He told me I wasn't going to get it. I lobbied a little bit [more] for it and he gave it to me.

"Thankfully I came through."

Lorenzen went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored in the win. He is hitting .353 this season with one home run and four RBIs in 20 plate appearances. Lorenzen hit .290 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 34 plate appearances last season.

The right-handed pitcher allowed one hit and one run in two innings of work to pick up his first win of the season. He also picked up his fourth blown save.

Reds star Joey Votto went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the win. Iglesias was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for the Reds. Josh VanMeter and Aristides Aquino also drove in runs in the win.

J.T. Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for Philadelphia. Phillies pinch-hitter Logan Morrison also homered in the loss. Morrison was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored. Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed five hits and five runs in four innings. Reds starter Trevor Bauer allowed six hits and four runs in five innings.

The Reds host the Phillies in the final game of the series at 12:35 p.m. EDT Thursday in Cincinnati.