New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton has allowed just two hits in his last 12 innings. The Yankees have won in his last seven starts, including a win against the Texas Rangers Tuesday in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- James Paxton allowed just one hit over seven innings and the New York Yankees clubbed five home runs in a 10-1 thrashing of the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees picked up their 91st win of the season Tuesday in New York City. Paxton also had 12 strikeouts in his seven scoreless innings of work. He is now 12-6 on the season with a 4.16 ERA. Rangers starter Edison Volquez pitched just one inning. He allowed two runs before being replaced in the second frame.

"[Paxton] was on the attack early and often and kind of had that unhittable look to him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters.

"Obviously he has been throwing the ball really well as of late, but I thought tonight was about as good as he has looked."

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer off Volquez in the bottom of the first inning for the first runs of the game. Didi Gregorius, Sanchez and Brett Gardner each homered in the sixth inning, giving the Yankees an 8-0 edge.

Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer in the seventh frame for the Yankees' final runs of the game. Scott Heineman hit a solo shot for the Rangers in the top of the ninth inning.

Sanchez was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the win. Gregorius was 1-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Yankees. Encarnacion and Gardner also plated two runs apiece in the victory.

"I felt pretty good," Paxton said. "Everything was working. The fastball was good and throwing that at the top of the zone. The curveball was really good. Gary did a great job of mixing pitches behind the plate."

The Yankees host the Rangers in the final game of the series at 6:35 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.