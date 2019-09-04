Astros star George Springer carted off after hitting head on wall

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Houston Astros star George Springer was carted off the field after hitting his head on the outfield wall during a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee.

Springer sustained the injury after making a brilliant leaping catch in the fifth inning of the contest Tuesday at Miller Park. The All-Star centerfielder was defending during a Ryan Braun at-bat before being forced out of the game.

Braun belted a Zach Greinke fastball to the outfield and Springer raced back toward the fence before leaping from the warning track. He snagged the third out of the inning before awkwardly falling to the ground. Most of Springer's body landed in the dirt, but his head hit the wall hard. Springer remained on the ground before being checked on by his teammates and the Astros' medical staff. He got into a cart on his own and was taken off the field.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch called Springer "day-to-day."

"He's doing OK," Hinch told reporters. "He ran into the wall and obviously got carted off the field, but he's doing well given all the circumstances of running into a wall. He made a great catch. Scary for all of us. We get out there and looks like he'll be day-to-day."

Springer was alert before leaving the game. His teammates said he told them he had a headache. Springer was expected to fly back to Houston with the team Tuesday. The Astros have an off day Wednesday.

"It was bad," Greinke said. "I was just hoping it's nothing serious because a lot of things can go wrong when that stuff happens. Not a good feeling really."

RELATED Astros dominate Rays despite Justin Verlander ejection

Springer was 1-for-2 before leaving Tuesday's game. He is hitting .297 with 30 home runs and 78 RBIs this season. The Astros host the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series starting at 8:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Minute Maid Park.