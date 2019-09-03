Detroit Tigers minor leaguer dies in skateboarding accident

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata, 27, has died from injuries he sustained from a skateboarding accident.

Numata died Monday after having the accident Friday in Erie, Pa.

"It is with deep sorrow that the Numata Ohana announces that Chace Kekoa Kenji Numata, our beloved son, brother and a friend to all, has passed away on Sept. 2, 2019," the Numata family said in a statement released by the Tigers.

"Chace was a 27-year-old, switch-hitting catcher from Pearl City, Hawaii, that was blessed with the opportunity to professionally play the sport he loved for the Phillies, Yankees and Tigers organizations for over 10 seasons.

"Everyone who was around Chace knew there was never a stranger in the room when he was there. It didn't matter if you were a professional athlete or young child, he made sure to make everyone feel comfortable and welcomed. His smile was contagious, unrelenting and never-ending, while his personality could light up any environment he would be in."

The Yankees are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former Yankee Chace Numata. Chace was beloved by his teammates and coaches throughout our system. We offer our condolences to the Numata family. pic.twitter.com/2u5gipMqpN— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 2, 2019

Numata was a 14th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2010 MLB Draft. The catcher also spent time in the New York Yankees' system before joining the Tigers as a Minor League free agent. He never made a Major League Baseball debut. Numata hit .252 with 18 home runs in 620 career games.

"The Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chace Numata, who was a catcher for our Double-A affiliate in Erie," the Tigers said in a statement. "Though this was his first year with our organization, Chace was beloved by many from our Major League club through all levels of our player development system.

"He had an engaging personality that quickly established him as a leader on and off the field, and his presence will be forever remembered in our organization and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches."

The Phillies and Yankees also issued statements on Numata's passing. A GoFundMe campaign was set up prior to Numata's death. The campaign has raised more than $37,000.

Police told the Erie Times-News and Detroit Free Press they saw Numata lying on the ground and bleeding from his head about 2:15 a.m. EDT Friday in Erie. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Surveillance video showed Numata falling off a skateboard while he was riding on the street.