Athletics' Matt Chapman OK after taking fastball to head

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman managed to avoid the concussion protocol after taking a 90.7-mph fastball to the head during an at-bat against the Kansas City Royals.

Athletics manager Bob Melvin updated reporters on Chapman's status after Oakland's 6-4 loss to Kansas City Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

"He's all right," Melvin said. "No concussion symptoms right now. It's a contusion of the head," Melvin said. "He got hit pretty good. That was scary. He walked it off for a little while and got a little blurry. We'll see how he is tomorrow."

Chapman was at the plate in the first inning when the scary sequence occurred. He took the first two pitches he saw from Royals starter Jakob Junis before eyeing a 1-1 offering. Junis' sinker came high and inside on the right-handed Chapman, drilling his batting helmet.

Chapman briefly turned away after being hit by the fastball. The home plate umpire checked his status before Chapman turned and headed toward first base. He briefly remained in the game before being replaced by Chad Pinder in the bottom of the second inning.

The Athletics infielder finished the game 0-for-1 with a run scored. Chapman, 26, is hitting .259 with a career-high 30 home runs and 74 RBIs this season. Chapman made his first All-Star appearance earlier this year.