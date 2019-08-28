Jackie Bradley Jr. hits longest Red Sox homer in Statcast era

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .222 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs this season after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday in Denver. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. set a record for the longest home run by a Boston Red Sox player in Statcast history with a 478-foot moonshot during a win against the Colorado Rockies.

"I knew it was going to be a homer, but I didn't even look to see where it went," Bradley told reporters. "But it felt good off the bat. I took a good swing and good things happen."

Bradley's bomb left the yard in the second inning of the 10-6 triumph Tuesday at Coors Field in Denver. The solo shot had an exit velocity of 112 mph and left the field in 5.1 seconds, according to Statcast. It also gave Boston a 2-0 advantage in the second inning.

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez plated the game's first run with an RBI single in the top of the first frame. Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez led off the second inning with a line-out off Rockies starter Rico Garcia.

Bradley stepped into the box for the next at-bat. Garcia fired in a 90.7-mph fastball for the only offering of the exchange. Bradley blasted the pitch into the third deck in right center field for his 17th home run of the season.

Vazquez hit his 19th home run of the season with a two-run shot in the fourth inning, giving Boston a 4-0 lead. Xander Bogaerts hit a solo shot and Brock Holt hit an RBI double for Boston in the fifth frame.

Charlie Blackmon put the Rockies on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nolan Arenado made the score 6-2 with an RBI double in the same frame.

The Red Sox increased their lead to 10-2 with a four-run seventh inning, before the Rockies attempted to rally. Sam Hilliard closed the gap to six runs with a two-run homer for the Rockies in the bottom of the eighth inning. Arenado hit his 34th homer of the season in the bottom of the ninth inning. Arenado's two-run shot came off Red Sox reliever Josh Smith.

Bradley was 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks in the win. Holt was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk for the Red Sox.

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello picked up his 12th win of 2019, allowing eight hits and two runs in five innings of work.

"That ball that Jackie hit, I don't think I've ever seen a ball go that far. That was incredible," Porcello said.

The Red Sox battle the Rockies at 8:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Denver.