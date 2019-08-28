The Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over Nationals Park prior to the Nationals game against the Baltimore Orioles in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Orioles Trey Mancini is congratulated in the dugout after scoring off a sacrifice fly hit by Jonathan Villar in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) steals second as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Villar (2) jumps over him in the first inning at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Mychal Givens (60) hugs catcher Pedro Severino after the Orioles defeated the Washington Nationals 2-0, in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Miguel Castro (50) pitches against the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) catches a pop up hit by Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Aaron Brooks picked up his fourth win of the season after allowing just two hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin retired 15 consecutive hitters, but his showing was not enough to outduel Baltimore Orioles pitcher Aaron Brooks.

Brooks allowed just two hits and had six strikeouts in six scoreless innings to earn his fourth victory of the season in a 2-0 win against the Nationals Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Corbin took his sixth loss of 2019 after allowing four hits and two runs while tossing nine strikeouts.

"I loved the way we pitched," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters. "It's a great win. That's a really good ball club, a playoff ball club, the hottest team in baseball, coming off a sweep on the road and scoring 10 runs a game.

"To be able to come in and put zeros up for nine innings, it's a testament to our pitchers. I think some of our guys are getting better."

The Orioles jumped on Corbin in the top of the first inning for the only runs of the game. Hanser Alberto singled before Corbin hit Trey Mancini with a pitch in the next at-bat. Anthony Santander plated Alberto with an RBI double for the first run of the game. Johnathan Villar scored Mancini on a sacrifice fly two at-bats later.

Then Corbin got hot. Villar's sacrifice fly started a streak of 15 consecutive outs for Corbin. He had five strikeouts during the hot streak. Brooks also started hot. He allowed a leadoff single to Trea Turner in the Nationals' first at-bat, before striking out Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto to open the game.

Alberto was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the win. Turner and Victor Robles each recorded two hits for the Nationals.

The Nationals host the Orioles in the final game of the series at 7:05 p.m. EDT Thursday in Washington, D.C.