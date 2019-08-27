Phillies' Sean Rodriguez clubs 107-mph walk-off homer vs. Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies utility man Sean Rodriguez is hitting .214 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 55 games this season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies utility man Sean Rodriguez needed just 3.7 seconds for his hit to clear the left field fence at Citizens Bank Park for his fourth homer of the season and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rodriguez's extra-innings solo blast measured at 364 feet and led the Phillies to a 6-5 win Monday in Philadelphia.

"I just wanted to make sure I got to second if it didn't get out," Rodriguez told NBC Sports Philadelphia in his postgame interview.

"I haven't been playing much, and I get it. My role is to be here and be ready when needed. Fortunately enough, I was able to do that today."

The Phillies took a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer from Brad Miller in the bottom of the fourth inning. Joe Musgrove responded with an RBI single for the Pirates in the top half of the next inning. The Pirates tied the score on an RBI double from Colin Moran in the seventh inning. Kevin Newman plated two more runs in the same frame to give Pittsburgh a 4-2 edge.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper belted his 28th homer of the season in the eighth inning. Corey Dickerson gave the Phillies a 5-4 lead with a two-run homer in the same inning.

Pirates star Josh Bell ripped his 33rd homer of the season in the top of the ninth inning, sending the game to extra innings. Neither squad could score in the 10th frame. Phillies reliever Mike Morin silenced the Pirates' bats in the top of the 11th inning.

Pirates reliever Michael Feliz came in to replace Chris Stratton to face Rodriguez in the bottom of the 11th frame. Feliz earned a 1-2 lead in the count before issuing an 80.4-mph slider to Rodriguez. The Phillies utility man ripped the offering deep to left field for a decisive blow. Rodriguez's laser had an exit velocity of 107 mph and traveled just 48 feet about the ground, according to Statcast.

The Phillies utility man was 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout in the win. Catcher J.T. Realmuto was 3-for-5 with two runs scored for the Phillies. Bell was 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored for the Pirates.

The Phillies host the Pirates at 7:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Philadelphia.