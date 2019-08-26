Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up to deliver in the second inning against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge promised a fan he would hit a home run before smacking his 16th bomb of the season in a New York Yankees win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge hit the 404-foot solo shot in the third inning of the Yankees' 5-1 win Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The home run was also the 99th of Judge's career.

The Yankees slugger made the promise to John Brown, the father of bullpen pitching coach Jason Brown. He was warming up on the field before he walked over to Brown and made the promise.

"I'll hit one for you tonight," Judge said.

D.J. LeMahieu homered for the Yankees in the first at-bat of the game before Joc Pederson tied the score with a solo shot for the Dodgers in the bottom of the first frame.

Judge hit a fly ball to center field in his first at-bat of the game, before returning to the plate in the third inning. The Yankees outfielder took a ball before swinging and missing on a slider from Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. He then smacked a Kershaw curveball over the center field fence. The blast had an exit velocity of 105 mph and left the field in 5.3 seconds, according to Statcast.

Mike Ford increased the Yankees' lead to 3-1 with another solo homer in the sixth inning. Ford plated LeMahieu in the eighth frame with an RBI double. Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela brought in Brett Gardner with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning for the game's final run.

Judge was 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in the win. He is hitting .270 with 16 homers and 38 RBIs this season. LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win. Yankees starter Domingo German picked up his 17th win of the season after allowing five hits and one run in six innings. Kershaw took his third loss of the year after allowing four hits and three runs in seven innings for the Dodgers.

The Yankees face the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. EDT Monday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.