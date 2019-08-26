Phillies star Bryce Harper becomes father to baby boy

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is hitting .254 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs in 125 games this season. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is now a father after his wife Kayla gave birth to a baby boy.

The Harpers named their son Krew Aron Harper. Bryce and Kayla announced the birth Monday. Krew was born Thursday in Las Vegas. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 18 inches long.

Kayla Harper also shared the announcement photo on Instagram. The photo features the couple sharing a hospital bed while holding the newborn boy. The Harpers announced they were expecting a child April 1. They married in 2016 after dating since high school. They are both from Las Vegas.

Harper went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Phillies' 5-2 win against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday before flying from Boston to Las Vegas to be with his wife. The Phillies placed the All-Star outfielder on the paternity list Friday. He will rejoin the team for a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT Monday in Philadelphia.

Harper, 26, is hitting .254 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs in 125 games this season. He signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in February.