St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter is now hitting .218 on the season after collecting three hits against the Colorado Rockies Sunday in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have won a Major League Baseball best 13 of their last 16 games after completing a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

Matt Carpenter led St. Louis to its most recent win, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the Cardinals' 11-4 win Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Carpenter's day also included his 12th home run of the season.

"It was a big day all across the board, but obviously those are the Matt Carpenter at-bats we've grown accustomed to and he expects," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told reporters. "He was dialed in from the beginning."

Yonder Alonso gave the Rockies an early edge with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. Garrett Hampson added on with a solo shot for the Rockies in the second inning.

The Cardinals erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second frame to take control of the contest. Carpenter plated Paul DeJong with an RBI single for the Cardinals' first run. Dexter Fowler took a walk with the bases loaded to tie the score at 2-2. Tommy Edman doubled in Carpenter and Michael Wacha for a 4-2 advantage. Paul Goldschmidt brought home Fowler and Edman on another RBI double for a 6-2 edge.

Carpenter smacked his solo home run in the third frame. Rockies star Nolan Arenado hit his 33rd homer of the season in the top of the fifth frame, cutting the St. Louis lead to four runs. But the Cardinals responded once again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Fowler plated Carpenter and Harrison Bader on another RBI double, giving St. Louis a 9-3 advantage entering the sixth inning.

Yadier Molina made the score 10-3 with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth frame. The Rockies scored their final run on a fielding error in the top of the seventh inning. Lane Thomas put up the final run of the game with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning for the Cardinals.

Edman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk for the Cardinals. Arenado went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two strikeouts and an RBI for the Rockies. Michael Wacha allowed six hits and three runs in 4.2 innings pitched for the Cardinals. Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela took his eighth loss of the season after allowing five hits and six runs in 1.2 innings.

The Cardinals (71-58) face the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:05 p.m. EDT Monday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.