Atlanta Braves activate SS Dansby Swanson from injured list

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves activated shortstop Dansby Swanson from the injured list, the team announced Monday.

Swanson was activated before the Braves' game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The team optioned outfielder Adam Duvall to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move.

The 25-year-old infielder has been sidelined since July 24 due to a bruised right heel. Swanson was placed on the 10-day IL because of the foot ailment, which he referred to as a "frustrating injury."

Swanson rejoined the Braves after playing three games over the weekend at Class-A Rome. He was in Atlanta's starting lineup and batted sixth against the Rockies on Monday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Braves' 3-1 loss.

Entering Monday's game versus Colorado, Swanson had a .265 batting average with a career-high 17 home runs and 57 RBIs in 100 contests this season, his fourth with the Braves.

The Braves were riding an eight-game winning streak before their loss to the Rockies. Atlanta leads the second-place Washington Nationals by 5 1/2 games in the National League East.