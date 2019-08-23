Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Enrique Hernandez led his team to their 12th walk-off victory this season with a ninth-inning single against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped the Toronto Blue Jays carry a 2-0 lead into the ninth innings before the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied and pulled off a 3-2 win on the strength of a walk-off single from Enrique Hernandez.

Hernandez slapped the base-knock to center field, just over the Blue Jays infield, allowing Corey Seager to run around from second base Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Hernandez's Dodgers teammates ran out of the dugout and chased him near third base before mobbing him in celebration.

Thursday was also Hernandez's bobblehead night.

"That situation, the pressure's on [the pitcher], he just gave up a two-run lead and the winning run's on second base," Hernandez told reporters. "He still has to get two outs. Gave me a pretty good pitch to hit. I was able to stay through it and it got over the infield's head."

Hernandez was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout in the win. No Dodgers recorded multiple hits in the victory. Seager was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Dodgers.

Blue Jays left fielder Derek Fisher got the scoring started by plating Randal Grichuk on a second-inning groundout. Guerrero added to the lead in the sixth inning with a solo homer.

Max Muncy began the bottom of the ninth inning by taking a walk before Justin Turner lined out to right field. National League MVP candidate Cody Bellinger belted a double in the next at-bat. Seager followed by scoring Muncy and Bellinger on an RBI double, tying the score at 2-2.

Then Hernandez came to the plate.

The Dodgers second baseman took a ball from Blue Jays reliever Derek Law before making contact on a 1-1 slider outside the zone. Hernandez's hack had just enough on it to allow Seager to scorch around the base paths and slide home safely for the winning run.

Guerrero was the only player in the game to record multiple hits. The rookie phenom was 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in the loss. He is now hitting .282 with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs on the season.

Blue Jays starter Jacob Waguespack had a stellar outing but did not receive a decision for his effort. Waguespack allowed just one hit in seven scoreless innings in the start. Law took a blown save and a loss for Toronto. Dodders reliever Casey Sadler earned the victory.

The Dodgers host the New York Yankees at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Los Angeles. The Blue Jays battle the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.