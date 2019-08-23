Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Wrigley Field on Thursday in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (L) lowered his 2019 ERA to 3.20 after allowing just three hits in seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants Thursday in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks out-dueled Jeff Samardija Thursday and led his team to a narrow victory against the San Francisco Giants, allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings.

Hendricks earned his ninth win of the season for his performance in the 1-0 win at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The right-handed pitcher also had seven strikeouts in the victory.

"We all push each other," Hendricks told reporters. "As a staff, we really try and set the tone, be aggressive, come right at guys and, like I said, just not give away anything free.

"We've all been doing a really good job at it."

Hendricks retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced. The Cubs gave their starter some run support in the bottom of the fourth frame. Jason Heyward began the bottom of the inning with a single before Nicholas Castellanos reached base on a fielding error. Kris Bryant grounded into a double play, but was able to move Heyward to third base during his fourth-inning at-bat.

Anthony Rizzo followed by singling to center field, allowing Heyward to score the game's lone run.

Cubs reliever Brandon Kintzler replaced Hendricks in the eighth inning. He retired his first two hitters before allowing a Brandon Crawford triple. Kyle Ryan replaced Kintzler for the next at-bat and retired Austin Slater to end the inning.

Rowan Wick earned his second save of the season after entering the game to relieve Ryan in the ninth inning.

Rizzo was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout in the win. Heyward was also 1-for-3 for the Cubs. Samardzija allowed just two hits and on run in seven innings for the Giants.

The Cubs host the Washington Nationals at 2:20 p.m. EDT Friday in Chicago. The Giants face the Oakland Athletics at 9:07 p.m. EDT Saturday in Oakland.