Atlanta Braves place C Brian McCann on 10-day injured list

Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann (L) was placed on the 10-day IL with a left knee sprain. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed catcher Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

McCann was put on the IL due to a left knee sprain, according to the team. The 35-year-old catcher exited Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Miami Marlins in the third inning because of knee discomfort.

McCann has a .264 batting average with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs in 74 games this season. He also was placed on the injured list in April due to a right hamstring injury.

McCann, a seven-time All-Star, returned to the Braves this off-season after stints with the New York Yankees (2014-16) and Houston Astros (2017-18). He spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the Braves before leaving for New York.

The Braves recalled catcher Alex Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move. Jackson, 23, is hitless in 10 at-bats across three games for Atlanta in the 2019 campaign.