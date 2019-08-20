Cardinals' Paul DeJong breaks light with 105-mph homer vs. Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong has three home runs in his last six games. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong smacked a 105-mph home run into a Busch Stadium light during a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

DeJong hit the long ball in the sixth inning of the 3-0 win Monday in St. Louis. The Cardinals led 2-0 entering the inning after scoring on a force out and a Dexter Fowler RBI single in the fifth inning.

Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna grounded out to begin the bottom of the sixth frame, sending DeJong to the plate. The Cardinals infielder fouled off a fastball from Brewers reliever Devin Williams before settling in for another offering. Williams then feathered in a 95.6-mph fastball to DeJong on the second pitch of the exchange.

DeJong ripped the pitch deep to left field. The ball sailed over the fence and slammed into the "Big Mac Land" sign above the second deck, just right of the foul pole. The ball tagged the "M" on the sign, dimming its previously bright yellow hue. The McDonald's sign pays homage to former Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire.

DeJong's solo shot traveled 398 feet and left the park in 5.1 seconds according to Statcast. The ball stayed inside the sign after making contact.

"It was pretty amazing to see how it just stuck in the light," DeJong told reporters. "That's something I'll probably never be able to do again."

DeJong said he didn't know if he would be billed for breaking the light. The Cardinals shortstop went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in the win. He is now hitting .246 with 22 homers and 59 RBIs on the season.

Cardinals pitcher Daniel Hudson had a dominating start against the Brewers. Hudson did not allow a hit and threw seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work to pick up his 12th win of the season.

McDonald's teamed up with the Cardinals to create the "Big Mac Land" section at Busch Stadium in 1998. Every time a Cardinals player hits a home run into the section, fans can redeem their ticket for a free Big Mac at participating restaurants.

DeJong's Cardinals host another National League Central division matchup against the Brewers at 7:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday in St. Louis.