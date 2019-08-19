Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale to avoid Tommy John surgery

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is expected to avoid Tommy John surgery after a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.

The team announced Monday that Sale was evaluated in Pensacola, Fla. The ace was diagnosed with inflammation in his left elbow and was treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection.

Sale will be re-evaluated in six weeks by Dr. Andrews. According to ESPN, the star pitcher is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to the left elbow injury.

After his most recent start on Aug. 13 against the Cleveland Indians, Sale experienced soreness in his throwing elbow and underwent an MRI. According to ESPN, his latest readings showed changes from a previous MRI he underwent in the spring but it was unclear whether there was damage to his ulnar collateral ligament.

The Red Sox placed Sale on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He has a 6-11 record and a career-worst 4.40 ERA in 25 starts this season.

Sale is 109-73 with a 3.03 ERA across 232 career starts with the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox. He signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension with Boston this spring that begins in 2020.