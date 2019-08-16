Dodgers' Cody Bellinger belts MLB-best 40th homer vs. Marlins

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger continued his brilliant season by belting his Major League Baseball-best 40th home run of 2019 during a loss to the Miami Marlins.

Bellinger's 412-foot blast came in the seventh inning of the 13-7 setback Thursday at Marlins Park in Miami. He is hitting .317 and has a National League-best 283 total bases, in addition to his league-best home run total.

"It's pretty cool," Bellinger told reporters. "There is still a lot of baseball to be played. I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully there is more to come."

Los Angeles (81-42) trailed Miami (45-75) 2-0 entering the fifth inning. The Dodgers got their first run on a Kyle Garlick homer, before the Marlins added six runs in the bottom of the fifth frame to take an 8-1 edge. Max Muncy and Corey Seager homered in the sixth frame, closing the Dodgers' deficit to four runs.

The Marlins took control once again in the bottom of the sixth inning, posting five runs in the frame. Bellinger added the game's final runs in the top of the next inning.

Bellinger settled in against Marlins reliever Austin Brice during the seventh inning exchange. The right-handed pitcher quickly earned an 0-2 lead in the count against the National League MVP candidate. But Bellinger bounced back, swatting a 1-2 Brice fastball over the right field fence for a three-run homer.

The blast had an exit velocity of 105 mph and left the field in 5.8 seconds, according to Statcast.

Bellinger was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, two walks and a run scored in the loss. Marlins right fielder Brian Anderson and catcher Jorge Alfaro each went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Marlins. Marlins third baseman Starlin Castro and center fielder Lewis Brinson also collected three RBIs apiece in the victory.

Marlins starter Caleb Smith earned his eight win of the season. Smith allowed just one hit and one run in five innings of work during the start.

The Dodgers beat the Marlins 2-1 in the three-game series. Los Angeles' 14 home runs in the series are a franchise record for the most in a three-game series.

Miami travels to face the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Coors Field in Denver. The Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves at 7:20 p.m. EDT Friday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

Bellinger said he is following baseball's home run race. He is tied with Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout for the MLB lead after Trout hit his 40th during the Angels' win against the Chicago White Sox Thursday in Anaheim, Calif.

Bellinger is averaging one home run for every 3.38 games this season. If he were to keep that pace and play in every game for the rest of the season, he would end the year with 53 long balls. Trout is also on pace for at least 53 home runs at his current clip.