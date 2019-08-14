Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager hit three home runs during a win against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday in Detroit. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Detroit Tigers outfielders Niko Goodrum and Brandon Dixon collided during a game with the Seattle Mariners. The run-in resulted in a home run for Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager.

The collision occurred during the top of the ninth inning of the Mariners' 11-6 win Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit. Seager already had two home runs when he stepped into the box for his final at-bat. He settled in against Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero.

Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero got a called strike before throwing two balls to Seager. The Mariners slugger then launched a 96.1-mph Cisnero fastball to left field.

Goodrum raced toward the warning track while Dixon was there waiting for the ball. The two outfielders lost sight of each other, and the ball bounced off of Goodrum's glove and popped over the fence for a home run before the teammates collided and fell to the ground.

"It's probably going to end up a no-doubter, if we're being honest with ourselves," Seager told reporters. "I still haven't actually seen it yet. Everybody is telling me it bounced over, and that he almost had it and everything. I was running and didn't honestly see it."

Seager's two-run shot traveled 363 feet and had an exit velocity of 95 mph. It left the field in 4.7 seconds, according to Statcast. The home run also gave the Mariners their final runs.

Seager also hit a solo home run in the fourth frame and a three-run homer in the sixth. He was 3-for-4 with six RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. Tom Murphy also homered twice for the Tigers. Seager and Muphy hit back-to-back homers twice against the Tigers.

The Mariners battle the Tigers at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Detroit.