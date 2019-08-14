Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers makes MLB history with 6-for-6 game

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers leads Major League Baseball with 158 hits and 43 doubles this season. He leads the American League with 93 RBIs and 279 total bases. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers made history by going 6-for-6 with four doubles in a win against the Cleveland Indians.

Devers became the first player in Major League Baseball history to record six or more hits with at least four doubles in a single game. He pulled off the achievement during the Red Sox's 7-6 triumph over the Indians Tuesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

He is now hitting .325 with 24 home runs and an American League-best 93 RBIs this season.

He also leads baseball with 158 hits and 43 doubles and has an American League-high 279 total bases.

"I had no idea, obviously," Devers told reporters. "I just try to go out there and have good at-bats, that's all I was thinking about. Just every turn, try to get on base, and just trying to do that for the team."

He was 6-for-6 with three RBIs and a run scored while hitting in the No. 2 spot against the Tribe. Devers connected for his first double in the second at-bat of Tuesday's game. He smacked the two-bagger to left field, plating Mookie Betts for the first run of the game.

Betts hit an RBI single in the second frame to give Boston a 2-0 lead. Devers began the third inning with a leadoff single in his second at-bat. Carlos Santana got the Indians on the board with a solo home run in the fourth frame, before Devers returned to the plate in the fifth inning.

The Red Sox infielder smacked a leadoff double off Indians starter Mike Clevinger for his third consecutive hit of the game. He came around to score on a Mitch Moreland single, increasing Boston's lead to 3-1. Marco Hernandez plated J.D. Martinez in the Red Sox's next at-bat.

The Red Sox began the sixth inning with back-to-back walks, before Devers stepped up to the plate for his fourth at-bat of the game. He worked a full count against Indians reliever Josh Smith before smacking a sharp fly ball to center field for another double, scoring Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 6-1 advantage.

Cleveland answered with a two-run homer from Franmil Reyes in the bottom of the sixth inning. Indians slugger Francisco Lindor hit a two-run double in the seventh frame, closing the gap to one run. Devers collected his fifth hit of the game with an eighth-inning single.

Lindor hit another double in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring Greg Allen and tying the score at 6-6.

Bradley returned to the plate in the top of the 10th inning and provided a go-ahead solo home run, leading Boston to a victory. Devers followed Bradley's bomb with a double off Indians reliever Nick Wittgren, completing his 6-for-6 night.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale did not receive a decision for his effort on the mound. Sale allowed five hits and five runs while tossing 12 strikeouts in the victory. He also became the fastest pitcher in MLB history to record 2,000 career strikeouts.

The Red Sox face the Indians in the final game of the series at 1:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Cleveland before hosting a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.