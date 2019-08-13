Nationals to sign All-Star reliever Greg Holland to minor league deal

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Greg Holland was assigned to the Double-A Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- All-Star reliever Greg Holland and the Washington Nationals reached an agreement on a minor league contract.

League sources told the Washington Post and The Athletic on Tuesday that Holland passed his physical and was assigned to the Double-A Harrisburg Senators.

The Arizona Diamondbacks designated the 33-year-old pitcher for assignment last week. He posted a 1-2 record with a 4.54 ERA and 17 saves in 22 chances this season.

Holland lost his closer role with the D-Backs after a blown save at the end of July. He had a 2.33 ERA as June concluded, but his earned-run average began to climb after allowing at least one earned run in seven of his last 13 appearances in Arizona.

The three-time All-Star led the National League in saves (41) during the 2017 campaign while playing for the Colorado Rockies. He was 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 24 games for the Nationals last season.

The Nationals sit atop the NL wild-card race despite their shaky bullpen. Washington has 22 blown saves this season, tied for second-most in MLB with the New York Yankees and New York Mets.