Orioles beat Astros with walk-off homer after embarrassing loss

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Rio Ruiz (14) went 2-for-5 out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup Sunday in Baltimore. He also collected two RBIs, courtesy of a walk-off homer in the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Orioles recovered from Saturday's 23-2 loss to the Houston Astros with a walk-off win against the same team to close out a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

"I think it's been a tough week," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters. "This feels really good after a really tough week. Now we go on the road and have another tough week. But it's a lot better than losing."

Orioles third baseman Rio Ruiz played the role of hero during the 8-7 triumph Sunday in Baltimore. The Orioles trailed 7-5 entering the bottom of the final frame. Chris Davis plated Jace Peterson on a sacrifice fly to chisel the deficit down to one run before Ruiz walked to the plate in the next at-bat.

Ruiz smashed a 2-2 Roberto Osuna changeup over the right field fence for a game-winning two-run homer. The 417-foot blast had an exit velocity of 103 mph and left the field in 5.2 seconds, according to Statcast.

Peterson gave Baltimore a first inning lead with an RBI double. Astros star Carlos Correa responded with a two-run homer in the second frame for a 3-1 edge. The Orioles scored their second run on a throwing error in the bottom of the second inning. Baltimore plated two more runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-3 advantage. Trey Mancini plated the Orioles' fifth run on an RBI triple in the sixth inning.

Jose Altuve scored Josh Reddick on a seventh-inning ground out. Michael Brantley plated Altuve, George Springer and Michael Brantley with an RBI triple in the top of the ninth inning, giving Houston a 7-5 edge before the Orioles made their comeback.

Ruiz was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, two strikeouts and a run scored in the win. Mancini, Peterson and Jonathan Villar each collected three hits in the victory. Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski allowed four hits and three runs in six innings of work, but relief pitcher Richard Bleier earned the win.

Astros ace Justin Verlander allowed nine hits and four runs while tossing 11 strikeouts in the loss. Osuna took his third loss of the season and was given a blown save for allowing the Orioles comeback.

The Orioles face the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EDT Monday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The Astros battle hte Chicago White Sox at 8:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.