Veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to sign with Nationals

Asdrubal Cabrera was hitting .235 when the Texas Rangers released him Sunday. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera has agreed to sign a Major League contract with the Washington Nationals.

MLB Network and the Washington Post reported Cabrera, 33, is joining the Nationals. He hit .235 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 93 games for the Texas Rangers this season.

The Rangers released Cabrera on Sunday.

Cabrera hit .229 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 49 games with the Nationals in 2014.

Cabrera is a career. 267 hitter with 174 home runs and 756 RBIs since debuting with the Cleveland Indians in 2007. He is a two-time All-Star selection.

Washington entered play Monday with a 58-53 record. The Nationals are tied with the rival Philadelphia Phillies for the National League's second Wild Card spot.