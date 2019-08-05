Nearly 19,000 fans attended the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers game Sunday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Mike Stone/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas Rangers fan was taken to the hospital after being hit by a foul ball during a game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas.

The female fan was struck in the head in the first inning Sunday at Globe Life Park. Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun was at the plate during the sequence. She was able to walk before being taken to a local hospital, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Calhoun fell behind 0-2 in the count before fouling off the third offering of his exchange with Tigers starter Jordan Zimmerman.

The ball cruised into the seats on the first-base side. It hit the woman seated in the 25th row. A stadium worker tended to the woman and gave her a towel to put on her bloodied face. The woman was eventually escorted from the stands.

The incident was just the latest in a series of incidents involving foul balls hitting fans at Major League Baseball stadiums. A 79-year-old woman was killed when she was hit in the head by a foul ball last season while attending a game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger hit a young woman with a foul ball in June. Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a 2-year-old girl with a foul ball in May at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The incidents have sparked discussion of teams extending their stadium safety netting to prevent further incidents, with several franchise's announcing plans to do so this season.

Calhoun went 1-for-4 with three RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout in the win.