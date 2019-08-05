N.Y. Mets place second baseman Robinson Cano on injured list

All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano is in his first year with the New York Mets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano is out indefinitely after being placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Cano, 36, left Sunday's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates with the injury. He has already been placed on the injured list twice this year with a left quadriceps strain.

The hamstring injury is new for Cano, though he had a similar issue in the same hamstring with the Mariners last year.

"I was running and just felt something tight on my left side, and I just stopped," Cano said Sunday.

Cano is hitting .252 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs in 86 games this year. All are the lowest Cano has posted in 15 Major League seasons.

Cano is a career .302 hitter with 321 home runs and 1,265 RBIs since debuting with the New York Yankees in 2005.

The Mets entered play Monday with a 55-56 record. New York is three games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals for the National League's second Wild Card spot.