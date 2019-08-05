Kevin Gausman is 3-7 in 16 starts this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds have claimed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman off waivers from the Atlanta Braves, the team announced Monday.

Gausman, 28, is 3-7 with a 6.19 ERA in 16 starts this season. He went 5-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 10 starts after the Braves acquired him from Baltimore last year.

The Reds will take on the rest of Gausman's $9.35 million salary for 2019. He is arbitration-eligible this offseason and the Reds can either keep him or, by non-tendering him, make him a free agent.

Gausman will wear No. 46 with the Orioles.

The #Reds today claimed RHP Kevin Gausman off waivers from the Braves. A corresponding roster move will be made once he reports. pic.twitter.com/fvZMZ3xDCm— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 5, 2019

Gausman is 47-61 with a 4.30 ERA in 176 games (153 starts) since debuting with the Orioles in 2013.

Cincinnati is 52-58 this season. The Reds are 7 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Cincinnati is also 5 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals for the NL's second Wild Card spot.

Atlanta is 66-47 this season. The first-place Braves have a seven-game lead over the Phillies and Nationals in the NL East Division.