Derek Dietrich has a career-high 19 home runs this season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds placed veteran infielder Derek Dietrich on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation Monday afternoon.

Dietrich, 30, is hitting .207 with a career-high 19 home runs and 43 RBIs in 98 games this season. He joined the Reds last off-season after spending his first six seasons with the Miami Marlins.

Dietrich also leads Major League Baseball with being hit by a pitch 23 times this season.

The Reds selected the contract of infielder Brian O'Grady from Triple-A Louisville and designated infielder Blake Trahan for assignment.

Dietrich is a career .249 hitter with 79 home runs and 247 RBIs. He has played mostly at second base this season, but has seen time at first base, third base, left field and right field.

Cincinnati is 52-58 this season. The Reds are 7 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Cincinnati is also 5 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals for the NL's second Wild Card spot.