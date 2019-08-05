Chicago Cubs to place closer Craig Kimbrel on injured list

Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel signed with the team in June. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation.

ESPN and MLB.com reported Kimbrel, the former All-Star who signed with Chicago in June, will miss time. Kimbrel has nine saves and a 5.68 ERA in 14 games this season.

The Cubs recalled right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. from Triple-A Iowa.

Kimbrel's injury comes as the Cubs continue to fight the rival St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the NL Central Division. The Cubs enter play Monday with a 1 1/2 game lead over the Cardinals.

The Milwaukee Brewers trail the Cubs by four games.

Kimbrel is 31-21 with a 2.00 ERA and 342 saves since debuting with the Atlanta Braves in 2010. He is a seven-time All-Star and won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox last year.