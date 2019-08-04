Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks lands on injured list with elbow injury

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks signed a seven-year extension in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow injury, the team announced Sunday.

Hicks suffered the injury in Saturday's 6-4 victory over the rival Boston Red Sox. Hicks reported pain to Yankees trainers after a sixth-inning throw to third base.

"Anything with the elbow makes you nervous, but I'm going to stay positive right now until we get the final decision," Hicks told reporters Saturday night.

The Yankees returned pitcher J.A. Happ from the paternity list in a corresponding move.

Hicks is hitting .235 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 59 games this season. He missed the Yankees' first 40 games with a back injury.

Hicks signed a seven-year contract extension in February. He has only played 130 games in a season once in his career.

New York placed first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion on the injured list Saturday with a fractured wrist. The Yankees lost first baseman Luke Voit earlier in the week to a sports hernia.

New York is 71-39 this season. The Yankees have a 7 1/2 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.