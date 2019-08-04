Trending Stories

Golden State Warriors to sign Draymond Green to max contract extension
Alabama's Nick Saban denies offering job to ex-Ohio State coach Zach Smith
New York Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion headed to injured list
Minnesota Twins place Byron Buxton, Michael Pineda on IL
Oakland Raiders WR Antonio Brown to meet with foot specialist

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

El Paso shooting ranks among Top 10 deadliest in modern history
Former Pro Bowl receiver Jordy Nelson retires with Green Bay Packers
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks lands on injured list with elbow injury
TCU kicker Cole Bunce hit by car on scooter, may miss season
Houston Texans to cut running back D'Onta Foreman
 
Back to Article
/